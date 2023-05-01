2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

500.com restated their maintains rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 10.5 %

TWOU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 431,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.