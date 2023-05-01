2seventy bio (TSVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 2seventy bio to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSVT opened at $9.51 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2seventy bio by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.