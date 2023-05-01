2seventy bio (TSVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 2seventy bio to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2seventy bio Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of TSVT opened at $9.51 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2seventy bio by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.