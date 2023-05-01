2,976 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,303.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MOH traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average of $307.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.