24,600 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 4,621,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

