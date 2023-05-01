2,432 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.37. 715,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,082. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

