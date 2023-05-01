1,762 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $147.74 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

