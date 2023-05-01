15,233 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Eastman Chemical accounts for 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 217,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,402. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.