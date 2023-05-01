14,710 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,000. GS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

META traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,034,316. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

