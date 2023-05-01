11,102 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.70. The stock had a trading volume of 558,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,875. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

