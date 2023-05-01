108,526 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 0.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.61% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

