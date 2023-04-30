Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

NYSE V opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

