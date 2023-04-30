Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 7.4 %

LON:ZIN opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Zinc Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.80. The firm has a market cap of £17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

About Zinc Media Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.