Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

