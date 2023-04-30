Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $38.40 or 0.00128926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $626.96 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

