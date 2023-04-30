Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $38.51 or 0.00131910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $628.84 million and $15.34 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

