YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.96 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.96 million and approximately $13,837.47 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00472822 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,497.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

