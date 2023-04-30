Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.