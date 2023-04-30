XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. XYO has a total market cap of $59.48 million and $1.33 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,308.21 or 0.99995602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000105 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0047338 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,240,755.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

