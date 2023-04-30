Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head-To-Head Survey

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 6.28% 6.99% 4.70% Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.19%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Xunlei has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xunlei and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $341.50 million 0.31 $21.46 million $0.31 5.10 Nutanix $1.64 billion 3.37 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -11.26

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xunlei and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $31.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Xunlei beats Nutanix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

