XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $66.13 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $66.13 million and $229,572.45 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002567 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

