XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires A$12,500.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

