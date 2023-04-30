XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires A$12,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRFGet Rating) insider David Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).

XRF Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About XRF Scientific

(Get Rating)

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.