XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires A$12,500.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).
XRF Scientific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About XRF Scientific
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.