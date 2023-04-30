Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Update

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.68. Xior Student Housing has a 12-month low of C$27.10 and a 12-month high of C$28.50.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.