Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Update

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xior Student Housing Stock Performance
XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.68. Xior Student Housing has a 12-month low of C$27.10 and a 12-month high of C$28.50.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile
