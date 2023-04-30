Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 1,210,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

