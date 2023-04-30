Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $215,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

