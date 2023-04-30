Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

