Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.88 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $321.92 or 0.01099201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $978.70 million and approximately $68.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,040,222 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

