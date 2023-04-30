WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.46) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,240 ($15.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.67 ($14.41).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at GBX 927.20 ($11.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 966.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 899.72. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The company has a market cap of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

WPP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 6,393.44%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.65), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,803,368.86). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.