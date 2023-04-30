Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $210.66 Average PT from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $186.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $217.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

