Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

