Wolfe Research Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.4 %

TFX opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

