WMS Partners LLC Takes $8.88 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 328,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

