WMS Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

