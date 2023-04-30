WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of FRP worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FRP by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FRP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FRP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

