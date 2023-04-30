WMS Partners LLC Purchases 425,717 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $47,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

