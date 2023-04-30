WMS Partners LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

