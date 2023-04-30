WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.36 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

