Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CANSF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

