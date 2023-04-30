Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CANSF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
