William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $33.00 EPS.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.27. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
