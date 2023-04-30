Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

