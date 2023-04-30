WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $613.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.07 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

WEX Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.35. 506,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.90.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

