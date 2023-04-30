WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.85-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.85-14.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.90.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $177.35. 506,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

