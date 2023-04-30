Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

WPRT opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.