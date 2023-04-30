Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Acquires $19,988.10 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) Director Inez Wondeh purchased 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,988.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:WABC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
