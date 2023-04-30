Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Acquires $19,988.10 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) Director Inez Wondeh purchased 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,988.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Stories

