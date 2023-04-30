West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-2.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $361.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $6,261,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

