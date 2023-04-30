Wealthgate Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 9.1% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

