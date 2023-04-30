WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS INDA opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

