WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

