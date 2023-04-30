WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.