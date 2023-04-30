WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

