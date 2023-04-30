WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

